News & Insights

Stocks

Coolabah Metals Ltd Announces AGM Amid Rebranding

October 31, 2024 — 04:59 am EDT

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Coolabah Metals Ltd. (AU:CBH) has released an update.

Coolabah Metals Limited, soon to be rebranded as Broken Hill Mines Limited, is set to hold its Annual General Meeting on November 29, 2024, in Perth, Western Australia. Key items on the agenda include the consideration of the Annual Report and the re-election of Director David Ward. Shareholders are encouraged to participate either in person or by proxy voting.

For further insights into AU:CBH stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.