Coolabah Metals Ltd Announces AGM Amid Rebranding

Coolabah Metals Limited, soon to be rebranded as Broken Hill Mines Limited, is set to hold its Annual General Meeting on November 29, 2024, in Perth, Western Australia. Key items on the agenda include the consideration of the Annual Report and the re-election of Director David Ward. Shareholders are encouraged to participate either in person or by proxy voting.

