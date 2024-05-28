News & Insights

Stocks

Coolabah Metals Eyes Expansion with New ASX Listings

May 28, 2024 — 12:07 am EDT

Written by TipRanks Australian Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Coolabah Metals Ltd. (AU:CBH) has released an update.

Coolabah Metals Ltd. has announced the application for quotation of new securities on the ASX, with a total of 5,496,724 options expiring in May 2029 and 21,986,894 ordinary fully paid shares, both to be issued on May 16, 2024. This move indicates the company’s plans for expansion and investment opportunities for traders and stock market enthusiasts.

For further insights into AU:CBH stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.