Coolabah Metals Eyes Expansion with New ASX Listings

Coolabah Metals Ltd. has announced the application for quotation of new securities on the ASX, with a total of 5,496,724 options expiring in May 2029 and 21,986,894 ordinary fully paid shares, both to be issued on May 16, 2024. This move indicates the company’s plans for expansion and investment opportunities for traders and stock market enthusiasts.

