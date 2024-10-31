Coolabah Metals Announces Share Consolidation Plans

Coolabah Metals Ltd. (AU:CBH) has released an update.

Coolabah Metals Limited, soon to be known as Broken Hill Mines Limited, is set to hold a General Meeting on November 29, 2024, where shareholders will vote on key resolutions including a consolidation of shares and the issuance of Broker Options. The company proposes consolidating every three shares into one, a move that aims to streamline its capital structure. Investors interested in the company’s strategic direction may find this an opportune moment to assess potential impacts on stock performance.

