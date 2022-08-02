Cool Off with BOGO Shakes From Shake Shack in August

August is here, and the weather is still hot -- making it the perfect time to escape the sun and cool down with a milkshake. If you follow a strict budget, you may be limiting the number of treats you buy to save money. But one fast food eatery has a deal that could stretch your money further, so you don't have to miss out on all the fun.

Shake Shack has a money-saving deal available this month, allowing you to enjoy two shakes for the price of one. Find out how to score a free shake this summer.

Enjoy buy one, get one shakes 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. on weekdays

You'll like this sweet deal if you have a Shake Shack in your area.

On weekdays in August, the company is offering buy one, get one shakes from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. when you order through the Shake Shack website or app for pickup. When ordering online, choose two shakes and use the code SHAKEUP to get your second shake free.

This promotion is available at participating locations. Remember that you must place your order online directly through Shake Shack. If you try to use food delivery apps to place your order, this promo won't work.

This promotion is available during participating hours every weekday in August -- meaning you can take advantage of this freebie more than once.

Is this a good deal?

This is a great deal! Prices vary by location, but you can expect to pay at least $5 for one milkshake at your local Shake Shack. There's no reason to pay $10+ for two if you don't have to.

Ordering buy one, get one shakes is an excellent way to treat yourself (and a friend) while still honoring your financial goals. This deal could help you keep more money in your bank account.

Keep alert for other food deals

If you're not a big ice cream fan, that's okay. (But maybe I'm judging you a little -- just kidding!)

Are you looking for other ways to save money without giving up on your favorite takeout treat? Many restaurants and eateries are offering special promotions to attract more customers this summer. You may be able to save money on your next takeout order with a money-saving deal. Pay attention to social media and email marketing messages so you don't miss these promotions.

Another way to save money is by using coupons. Paper coupons are still very much a thing, and some restaurant brands send out coupons in the mail. Hold on to these coupons in case you're in the mood to order takeout soon and want to pay a more affordable price for your food.

We're all looking for ways to save money amid higher food, gas, and living prices. Check out our personal finance resources if you're looking for tips and tricks to save more money.

Alert: highest cash back card we've seen now has 0% intro APR until nearly 2024

If you're using the wrong credit or debit card, it could be costing you serious money. Our expert loves this top pick, which features a 0% intro APR until nearly 2024, an insane cash back rate of up to 5%, and all somehow for no annual fee.

In fact, this card is so good that our expert even uses it personally. Click here to read our full review for free and apply in just 2 minutes.

Read our free review

We're firm believers in the Golden Rule, which is why editorial opinions are ours alone and have not been previously reviewed, approved, or endorsed by included advertisers. The Ascent does not cover all offers on the market. Editorial content from The Ascent is separate from The Motley Fool editorial content and is created by a different analyst team.The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.