Is Cool Company Ltd. (CLCO) Stock Outpacing Its Transportation Peers This Year?

Investors interested in Transportation stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has Cool Company Ltd. (CLCO) been one of those stocks this year? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Transportation sector should help us answer this question.

Cool Company Ltd. is a member of our Transportation group, which includes 121 different companies and currently sits at #9 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Cool Company Ltd. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for CLCO's full-year earnings has moved 25.8% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Our latest available data shows that CLCO has returned about 16.5% since the start of the calendar year. At the same time, Transportation stocks have lost an average of 5.3%. This shows that Cool Company Ltd. is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Another Transportation stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd. (CPCAY). The stock has returned 7.7% year-to-date.

In Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd.'s case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 7.7% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

To break things down more, Cool Company Ltd. belongs to the Transportation - Shipping industry, a group that includes 37 individual companies and currently sits at #62 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 6.8% so far this year, so CLCO is performing better in this area.

Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd., however, belongs to the Transportation - Airline industry. Currently, this 25-stock industry is ranked #86. The industry has moved +3.6% so far this year.

Investors with an interest in Transportation stocks should continue to track Cool Company Ltd. and Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd.. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

Cool Company Ltd. (CLCO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd. (CPCAY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

