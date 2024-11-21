Cool Company falls -14.0%

Cool Company (CLCO) is down -14.0%, or -$1.49 to $9.15.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>
Read More on CLCO:
- Cool Company falls -14.8%
- Morning Movers: Nvidia turns green, BJ’s Wholesale rises after earnings
- Cool Company reports Q3 revenue $82.43M, consensus $89.98M
- Cool Company Ltd Announces Dividend Amid Regulatory Changes
- Is CLCO a Buy, Before Earnings?
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.