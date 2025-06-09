$COOK stock is up 25% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$COOK stock has now risen 25% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $11,939,268 of trading volume.

$COOK Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $COOK:

$COOK insiders have traded $COOK stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 4 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $COOK stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JEREMY ANDRUS (Chief Executive Officer) has made 4 purchases buying 730,387 shares for an estimated $1,010,556 and 0 sales.

$COOK Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 31 institutional investors add shares of $COOK stock to their portfolio, and 60 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$COOK Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $COOK in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

B. Riley issued a "Buy" rating on 05/02/2025

$COOK Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $COOK recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $COOK in the last 6 months, with a median target of $2.5.

Here are some recent targets:

An analyst from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $2.5 on 03/07/2025

on 03/07/2025 An analyst from UBS set a target price of $2.5 on 03/07/2025

