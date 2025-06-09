$COOK stock is up 25% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$COOK stock has now risen 25% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $11,939,268 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $COOK:
$COOK Insider Trading Activity
$COOK insiders have traded $COOK stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 4 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $COOK stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- JEREMY ANDRUS (Chief Executive Officer) has made 4 purchases buying 730,387 shares for an estimated $1,010,556 and 0 sales.
$COOK Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 31 institutional investors add shares of $COOK stock to their portfolio, and 60 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- NUVEEN ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 581,097 shares (-65.8%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,388,821
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC removed 319,382 shares (-78.4%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $536,561
- VANGUARD GROUP INC added 295,966 shares (+10.3%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $497,222
- EAM INVESTORS, LLC removed 233,106 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $557,123
- AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL INC removed 198,349 shares (-44.8%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $333,226
- FORMULA GROWTH LTD removed 134,110 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $320,522
- JACOBS LEVY EQUITY MANAGEMENT, INC removed 125,331 shares (-40.7%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $210,556
$COOK Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $COOK in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- B. Riley issued a "Buy" rating on 05/02/2025
$COOK Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $COOK recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $COOK in the last 6 months, with a median target of $2.5.
Here are some recent targets:
- An analyst from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $2.5 on 03/07/2025
- An analyst from UBS set a target price of $2.5 on 03/07/2025
