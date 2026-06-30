Is COO Stock Attractive as MyDay Gains Meet Asia-Pacific Pressure

The Cooper Companies COO has enough operating strength to keep investors interested, but not enough near-term clarity to make the setup simple.

Premium contact lenses, myopia control and fertility exposure support the long-term case. Asia-Pacific softness, recall-related costs and leverage keep the stock in a wait-and-see zone.

Why COO Still Has Bullish Hooks

COO’s bullish case starts with two recurring healthcare platforms. CooperVision benefits from contact lens demand, while CooperSurgical adds fertility, office and surgical products that reduce dependence on one end market.

CooperVision’s premium lens migration remains the clearest growth driver. MiSight also gives COO a differentiated position in pediatric myopia control, while management continues to see healthy demand outside Asia-Pacific.

Shares of COO have gained 18.6% in the past one month compared with the industry’s 8.5% increase.



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How MyDay Supports the COO Case

MyDay is the operating proof point behind COO’s premium lens story. The brand delivered double-digit growth in the second quarter of fiscal 2026, supported by daily silicone hydrogel adoption and expanding customer partnerships.

Toric and multifocal revenues rose 7% organically, showing that higher-value categories remain resilient. Private-label wins, practitioner engagement and broader product availability also support recurring demand, even after management trimmed CooperVision’s full-year organic growth outlook to 3.5-4.5%.

Alcon Inc. ALC remains a relevant peer because it also competes across eye-care categories, including vision care and surgical products. Bausch + Lomb Corporation BLCO is another useful comparison point for investors watching contact lenses, lens care and eye-surgery exposure.

Why Asia-Pacific Clouds the Setup

Asia-Pacific is the main reason COO is not an easy buy. CooperVision’s sales in the region fell 6% organically to $130.6 million in the second quarter, offsetting stronger trends in the Americas and Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

Management cited softer conditions in Japan and China, along with economic pressure in Korea. It also expects Asia-Pacific to decline again in the third quarter, with the reset tied to both market weakness and rationalization of legacy hydrogel products.

What Litigation and Debt Mean for COO

Financial risk is also part of the debate. COO recorded a $271.6 million net pre-tax charge tied to litigation from CooperSurgical’s December 2023 fertility media recall.

The charge included $324.1 million of accrued settlement liabilities, partly offset by $52.5 million of expected insurance recoveries. Management still raised its fiscal 2026 free cash flow outlook to roughly $650 million, excluding litigation payouts.

Liquidity is not stretched, but it is not irrelevant. COO ended April 2026 with $138.8 million in cash and cash equivalents against total debt of $2.46 billion, making debt reduction and cash generation important to the equity story.

Although COO’s cash flow per share estimates for fiscal 2026 have declined 14.4% to $4.16 over the past three months, the metric is likely to improve in next fiscal. The estimates for cash flow per share for fiscal 2027 have improved 0.7% to $5.93 since April 2026.



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Could CooperSurgical Unlock More Value

CooperSurgical could become a swing factor. The segment generated $358 million in second-quarter revenues, up 6% organically, with fertility revenues rising 10% organically to $143.8 million.

Management has received robust interest in CooperSurgical, including interest in the full business. That could matter for valuation, but legal complexity, timing and execution still stand between outside interest and realized shareholder value.

How COO’s Rating Signals Read Today

The bottom line is that COO has durable healthcare exposure and visible premium-product momentum, but the stock is not fully de-risked. Asia-Pacific weakness, litigation payouts and leverage leave investors balancing quality against timing.

The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), while the recommendation is Neutral. That combination fits the current setup, as COO has enough fundamental support to remain investable, but not enough near-term visibility to frame the stock as a clearer upside story. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

COO’s Style Scores are more constructive. The stock has a VGM Score of B, along with a Value Score of B and Growth Score of B, suggesting a favorable blend of valuation and growth characteristics. The weaker Momentum Score of D, however, points to limited near-term price or estimate momentum.

For now, COO looks fundamentally supported but not decisively de-risked. Investors may want to see better Asia-Pacific execution, clearer litigation cash impacts and continued free cash flow delivery before treating the stock as more than a balanced Hold case.

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The Cooper Companies, Inc. (COO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.