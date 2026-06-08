COO Sells $828K Worth of AMR Stock, According to Recent SEC Filing

Key Points

Whitehead sold 3,901 shares for a total transaction value of approximately ~$828K on June 3, 2026.

This sale represented 27.37% of Whitehead's direct holdings prior to the transaction, reducing his direct position to 10,351 shares.

The transaction was executed entirely via direct ownership, with no indirect or derivative involvement.

Whitehead retains 10,351 shares of Common Stock (direct) after the sale; sale size reflects reduced available capacity after prior dispositions.

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On June 3, 2026, Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR) President & COO Jason E. Whitehead reported the sale of 3,901 shares of Common Stock in multiple open-market transactions, as disclosed in the SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Shares sold (direct) 3,901 Transaction value ~$828K Post-transaction shares (direct) 10,351 Post-transaction value (direct ownership) ~$2.20 million

Transaction value and post-transaction value are both based on SEC Form 4 weighted average purchase price ($212.28) as of June 3, 2026.

Key questions

How material was this sale relative to Whitehead's remaining direct ownership?

This transaction reduced Whitehead's direct holdings by 27.37%, resulting in a post-sale direct position of 10,351 shares, or a post-transaction value of approximately ~$2.20 million as of June 3, 2026.

This transaction reduced Whitehead's direct holdings by 27.37%, resulting in a post-sale direct position of 10,351 shares, or a post-transaction value of approximately ~$2.20 million as of June 3, 2026. Was this activity part of a broader pattern or an isolated event?

Since Jan. 25, 2025, Whitehead made two open-market sales, with this 3,901-share sale representing the smallest disposition in the last four sell transactions, reflecting declining sale sizes as available holdings decrease.

Since Jan. 25, 2025, Whitehead made two open-market sales, with this 3,901-share sale representing the smallest disposition in the last four sell transactions, reflecting declining sale sizes as available holdings decrease. How does this sale compare to Whitehead's historical trading cadence?

Whitehead's average sell-only trade size over the past four events is approximately 18,451 shares, with this specific sale well below that mean; the smaller sale is explained by a reduced remaining share capacity after prior sales.

Company overview

Metric Value Price (as of market close 6/3/26) $212.28 Revenue (TTM) $2.12 billion Net income (TTM) -$38.77 million 1-year price change 83.02%

* 1-year performance calculated using June 3rd, 2026 as the reference date.

Company snapshot

Produces and sells metallurgical and thermal coal, with operations concentrated in Virginia and West Virginia.

Generates revenue through coal mining, processing, and distribution to end users and industrial customers.

Primary customers include steel producers and energy utilities seeking high-quality coal for manufacturing and power generation.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources operates as a leading coal producer focused on supplying both metallurgical and thermal coal to industrial clients. The company leverages a portfolio of active mining sites and preparation facilities to serve steelmakers and utilities, emphasizing operational efficiency and regional expertise. Its scale and integrated operations position it competitively within the U.S. coal sector.

What this transaction means for investors

Jason E. Whitehead, President & COO at Alpha Metallurgical Resources (AMR) recently sold about 3,900 shares of AMR stock for approximately $830,000. Here are some key takeaways for investors.

First off, AMR, a coal stock, has performed very well over the last twelve months. Shares have advanced by about 83%. AMR’s performance is even better on a five-year time frame. AMR stock is up by an astonishing 996%, equating to a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 61.5%. That easily beats the S&P 500, which has delivered a total return of 87% over the same period, with a CAGR of 13.4%.

All that said, AMR stock has come back down to Earth this year. Year to date, the stock is essentially flat, as the market for metallurgical coal has cooled following several years of tight supply and high demand. Accordingly, AMR’s profit margins have suffered. AMR’s operating margin has slipped to (2.0)% after peaking at nearly 50% in 2022.

On a valuation basis, AMR stock trades at a price-to-sales (P/S) ratio of 1.2x. That’s low for the overall market, but its above AMR’s lifetime average P/S ratio of 0.6x, indicating that the stock is still trading at a relative premium.

In summary, AMR is dealing with an oversupplied metallurgical coal market, which has driven down its formerly high margins. Moreover, the stock’s current valuation suggests it is likely fairly priced at current levels.

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Jake Lerch has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.