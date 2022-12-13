COO Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Cooper Companies, Inc. (Symbol: COO) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $328.29, changing hands as high as $331.49 per share. Cooper Companies, Inc. shares are currently trading up about 5.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of COO shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, COO's low point in its 52 week range is $244.215 per share, with $430.67 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $329.44. The COO DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

