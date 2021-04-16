COO & Co-President Francis Conforti Just Sold A Bunch Of Shares In Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN)

Some Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) shareholders may be a little concerned to see that the COO & Co-President, Francis Conforti, recently sold a substantial US$684k worth of stock at a price of US$38.00 per share. That diminished their holding by a very significant 66%, which arguably implies a strong desire to reallocate capital.

Urban Outfitters Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In fact, the recent sale by Francis Conforti was the biggest sale of Urban Outfitters shares made by an insider individual in the last twelve months, according to our records. So what is clear is that an insider saw fit to sell at around the current price of US$37.08. While we don't usually like to see insider selling, it's more concerning if the sales take place at a lower price. In this case, the big sale took place at around the current price, so it's not too bad (but it's still not a positive).

Francis Conforti sold a total of 28.00k shares over the year at an average price of US$33.00. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Insider Ownership of Urban Outfitters

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. It's great to see that Urban Outfitters insiders own 26% of the company, worth about US$938m. I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Urban Outfitters Insiders?

An insider sold Urban Outfitters shares recently, but they didn't buy any. And even if we look at the last year, we didn't see any purchases. The company boasts high insider ownership, but we're a little hesitant, given the history of share sales. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. Case in point: We've spotted 3 warning signs for Urban Outfitters you should be aware of.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

