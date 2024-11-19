Conygar Investment Sees Reduced Stake by Premier Miton

The Conygar Investment (GB:CIC) has released an update.

Premier Miton Group plc has reduced its voting rights in The Conygar Investment Company PLC to 14.91%, down from a previous position of 15.83%. This change highlights a strategic adjustment by Premier Miton in its stake within the UK-based investment company, reflecting dynamic shifts in investment strategies.

