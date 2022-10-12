CONX Urged Stockholders To Vote In Favor Of Proposal To Amend Articles Of Incorporation

(RTTNews) - CONX Corp. (CONX) urged its stockholders to vote in favor of the proposal to amend its articles of incorporation to extend the date by which the company must complete a business combination from November 3, 2022 to June 3, 2023.

A special meeting of the company's stockholders to approve the Extension Amendment will be held on October 31, 2022.

The company noted that extension will provide CONX with additional time to complete a business combination. The company has begun preliminary discussions with DISH Network Corp. (DISH) regarding a potential business combination involving DISH's retail wireless business.

CONX expects to announce additional details regarding the potential business combination if and when a definitive agreement is executed.

CONX noted that its Sponsor has agreed to advance to the company $0.02 for each public share that is not redeemed in connection with the Special Meeting plus $0.02 for each public share that is not redeemed for each subsequent calendar month commencing on December 3, 2022, and on the 3rd day of each subsequent month, or portion thereof, that we require to complete a business combination from November 3, 2022 until June 3, 2023.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.