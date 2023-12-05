Convicted Broadway producer asks court to revive lawsuit against actors' union

By Mike Scarcella

Dec 5 (Reuters) - A veteran Broadway theatrical producer urged a U.S. appeals court in New York on Tuesday to revive his lawsuit accusing an actors' union of illegally including him on a "do not work" industry boycott list.

An attorney for producer Garth Drabinsky, who was behind productions of theatrical hits including "Ragtime" and a revival of "Showboat," told a 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals panel that a trial judge in April should not have found the Actors' Equity Association was immune from U.S. antitrust law.

The union put Drabinsky's name on a boycott list amid claims of unpaid wages and other health and retirement benefits by cast members involved in his Civil War-era "Paradise Square" production last year. Drabinsky has denied the workers' employment claims.

That show was billed in The New York Times as a comeback, following Drabinsky's conviction and imprisonment more than a decade ago in a fraud case in Canada over corporate financial misstatements.

Labor unions enjoy broad immunity from antitrust provisions, and the 2nd Circuit panel on Tuesday explored whether and how to draw boundaries in Drabinsky's case.

"All that I am concerned about is some limit," said Circuit Judge Raymond Lohier, who heard the case with Circuit Judge Robert Sack and Maria Araujo Kahn.

Drabinsky's attorney, Luke Hasskamp of Bona Law, argued that a ruling for Equity, as the union is known, would make it "virtually impossible" to bring an antitrust claim against a labor organization.

Hasskamp and a lawyer for Equity, Jeffrey Kessler of Winston & Strawn, did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

A spokesperson for New York-based Equity declined to comment.

Hasskamp argued in a court filing that the boycott against Drabinsky "was without due process and unjustified by any legitimate union self-interest."

Drabinsky's lawsuit, which also included a defamation claim, asks for monetary and other damages stemming from his name appearing on the union's list.

Kessler told the appeals panel that adding Drabinsky's name to a "do not work" list was "core" union activity that is shielded from antitrust liability.

"It's like a strike. It's right in the statute. Unions can urge people not to work for someone," Kessler said in court.

Khan during one exchange asked Kessler about whether there was any mechanism for Drabinsky or anyone else to get their name removed from the union's list.

Kessler responded that he could not "predict what will happen in the future." But he said "there is no factual determination by the union this is a permanent ban."

The case is Drabinsky v. Actors' Equity Association, 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, No. 23-795.

For Drabinsky: Luke Hasskamp of Bona Law

For Equity: Jeffrey Kessler of Winston & Strawn

(Reporting by Mike Scarcella)

