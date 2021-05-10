Convertible Bonds Give You The Best Of Both Stocks And Bonds

A convertible bond is a type of fixed income security sold by public companies that can be converted into common shares of the issuing company’s stock. Convertible bonds work just like ordinary corporate bonds, paying interest according to the specified coupon rate until you or the company decides to trigger a conversion to equity.

How Do Convertible Bonds Work?

Convertible bonds are hybrid securities that offer investors the best of both stocks and bonds. Like any other kind of bond, they provide a guaranteed income stream and pay back the amount you originally lent the company. Meanwhile, the conversion option means you or the company can choose instead to turn your bond into shares of its stock, which can offer you great upside potential.

When you buy a convertible bond, it starts out working just like any fixed income security. As with most bonds, par value—the face value of the bond—is usually $1,000. The issuing company pays interest on the bond, which is called the coupon rate. If a convertible bond with a par value of $1,000 has a 6% coupon, it pays 6% annually ($60) or 3% ($30) semi-annually.

Here’s where it gets interesting: The issuing company or the bondholder has the option to convert the bond into shares of stock. Convertible bonds are issued with a conversion ratio, which is the number of common shares the investor will receive if the issuer chooses to exercise the conversion option. For example, a single bond with a conversion ratio of 10:1 can be converted into 10 shares of stock.

The conversion price is the par value of the bond divided by the number of common shares for which it is exchanged. At a 10:1 conversion ratio, the conversion price is the face value of $1,000 divided by 10, or $100.

When and Why Do Convertible Bonds Convert?

When a company issues a convertible bond, its stock price is typically lower than the conversion price. That means the bondholder benefits more from the stream of interest income from the interest payments.

But when the market price of the company’s stock exceeds the conversion price, the option to convert the bond into common stock becomes attractive. Using the conversion price of $100 from our example above, exercising the option to convert at any price above $100 will be attractive.

When the bondholder chooses to exercise the option is based on their expectation regarding the stock price. For example, if the bondholder thinks the stock price offers significant growth potential, they may hold off on converting to increase their gains.

If the stock does poorly and the price fails to rise above the conversion price, the investor can hold the bond and continue to benefit from the income stream. If they hold the bond to maturity without exercising the conversion option, they will receive the face value when the bond matures.

Convertible Bond vs Preferred Stock

Convertible bonds are hybrid securities, meaning that they offer some of the characteristics of both fixed income and equity investments. Another example of a hybrid security is preferred stock.

Preferred stock has a higher claim on corporate income paid out as dividends and offers a reliable income stream just as a bond does. Preferred stock is also rated by credit rating agencies such as Standard & Poor’s, just like bonds are. However, preferred stock participates in a company’s upside potential just like common stock.

Why Do Companies Issue Convertible Bonds?

There are two principal reasons why a company might prefer to raise capital through a convertible bond issue.

Particularly compelling is the cost to the company. Convertible bonds typically carry lower interest rates payments than straight corporate bonds—the savings in interest expense can be significant. Investors accept the lower interest payments because the conversion option offers the opportunity to benefit from increases in the stock price.

Companies may also choose to issue a convertible bond to manage investor sentiment. When a company raises money through a stock offering, it issues new shares to be sold to investors. The total number of shares outstanding is increased, and existing shareholders will see their percentage of ownership decline—this is called dilution.

Dilutive share issues can also have a negative impact on stock price as shareholders may become upset their stock is now worth less and liquidate their holdings. Issuing convertible bonds, then, allows companies to raise funds without immediately diminishing value for existing shareholders.

Advantages of Convertible Bonds

Companies reduce interest expenses due to lower interest rates.

Companies avoid dilutive share issues.

Investors enjoy a guaranteed income stream.

Downside is limited because the investor can recoup their original investment when the bond matures.

Convertible bonds can add value within a diversified portfolio by reducing risk while maintaining expected return.

Convertibles offer greater potential for appreciation than ordinary corporate bonds and the investor can convert to benefit from stock price gains.

In a fixed income portfolio, convertibles can enhance returns through exposure to equity-driven price increases and reduce impact of rising interest rates.

In an equity portfolio, convertible bonds can help reduce downside risk without foregoing all upside potential.

Pre-conversion, investors have some protection against default since bondholders are paid before stockholders.

Disadvantages of Convertible Bonds

Convertible bonds are callable, meaning that the issuer can force investors to convert. A bond may be issued with a specified call date or the company may call the bond and force conversion if the stock price rises beyond a particular point. Therefore, the upside potential of the investment may be limited.

Convertible bonds are highly correlated to equity markets, meaning their values may be more associated with movements in the stock market than other types of bonds.

Convertibles are sensitive to rising interest rates, although to a lesser degree than plain old corporate bonds.

Convertible bondholders are paid a lower coupon rate than corporate bondholders.

If many convertible bondholders exercise the conversion option, dilution may occur with attendant negative effects on stock price.

Convertible bonds are of lower priority than straight bonds in the event of default and are unsecured, meaning if a company goes bankrupt, you may not be repaid the amount you lent them.

How to Buy Convertible Bonds

There are several ways to invest in convertible bonds. If you want to buy individual bonds, you can do so through a brokerage with a bond desk and a specialist in convertibles. Many brokerages, however, don’t offer direct investments in convertibles because they’re less common.

If you want to invest directly, be sure to do your research. Review the bond contract, check the credit ratings and dig deeply into the business before you make any decisions.

Alternatively, there are many investment firms that offer mutual funds and exchange-traded funds (ETFs) that invest in convertible bonds. There are options that suit almost any investor. However, bear in mind that these funds tend to be correlated with stock market performance and may resemble equity funds, albeit with higher dividend potential.

Should You Buy Convertible Bonds?

Buying convertible bonds can be a complex affair. Unless you’re an experienced investor, mutual funds might be your best bet. However, if you have strong convictions about particular companies, a convertible bond can let you pursue upside potential, albeit on a limited basis, while protecting yourself on the downside. As always, speak to a financial advisor to learn more about how convertible bonds can fit into your investment portfolio.

