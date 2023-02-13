Conversant Capital Updates Holdings in Bridge Investment Group Holdings (BRDG)

Fintel reports that Conversant Capital has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 1.36MM shares of Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. (BRDG). This represents 4.7% of the company.

In their previous filing dated July 26, 2021 they reported 1.30MM shares and 5.30% of the company, an increase in shares of 4.77% and a decrease in total ownership of 0.60% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 20.91% Upside

As of February 12, 2023, the average one-year price target for Bridge Investment Group Holdings is $17.54. The forecasts range from a low of $14.14 to a high of $21.00. The average price target represents an increase of 20.91% from its latest reported closing price of $14.51.

The projected annual revenue for Bridge Investment Group Holdings is $411MM, a decrease of 45.56%. The projected annual EPS is $1.15, a decrease of 19.19%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 110 funds or institutions reporting positions in Bridge Investment Group Holdings. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 1.85% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BRDG is 0.18%, an increase of 5.32%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.49% to 21,994K shares. The put/call ratio of BRDG is 0.30, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Jennison Associates holds 2,849K shares representing 8.72% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,544K shares, representing an increase of 10.70%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BRDG by 48.52% over the last quarter.

Burgundy Asset Management holds 2,242K shares representing 6.86% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,267K shares, representing a decrease of 1.10%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BRDG by 23.78% over the last quarter.

Franklin Resources holds 1,555K shares representing 4.76% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,563K shares, representing a decrease of 0.56%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BRDG by 82.59% over the last quarter.

1832 Asset Management holds 1,527K shares representing 4.67% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,533K shares, representing a decrease of 0.41%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BRDG by 5.00% over the last quarter.

FSGRX - Franklin Small Cap Growth Fund holds 1,411K shares representing 4.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,393K shares, representing an increase of 1.23%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BRDG by 0.32% over the last quarter.

Bridge Investment Group Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Bridge is a leading, vertically integrated real estate investment manager, diversified across specialized asset classes, with approximately $26 billion of assets under management as of March 31, 2021. Bridge combines its nationwide operating platform with dedicated teams of investment professionals focused on select U.S. real estate verticals: multifamily, affordable housing, seniors housing, office, development, logistics net lease, logistics properties, debt strategies and agency mortgage backed securities.

