Converge's IPO set to raise $600 mln in Philippines' second largest listing

MANILA, Oct 9 (Reuters) - Philippine fibre broadband provider Converge ICT Solutions Inc priced near the bottom of an indicated range its initial public offering (IPO) that aims to raise up to $600 million, in the country's second largest ever listing.

Converge is banking on a boom in demand for fibre broadband during the coronavirus pandemic, which has forced workers and students to stay at home.

The IPO comes as hefty share sales across Southeast Asia in the fourth quarter mark the return of investor interest in the region's underperforming markets.

Thailand's Siam Cement Group Packaging PCL priced its IPO on Thursday, in the country's second-biggest listing this year that could raise up to $1.5 billion.

In a notice to the local bourse, Converge said it would sell up to 1.73 billion shares, including an overallotment option, at 16.80 pesos ($0.35) each.

Its IPO will raise 29 billion pesos ($600 million), next only to Robinsons Retail Holdings Inc's RRHI.PS $627 million share sale in 2013.

Converge, which lists U.S. private equity firm Warburg Pincus WP.UL as a minority shareholder, had set the sale price guidance at 16.50 to 19 pesos. Seven cornerstone investors have committed to buy shares.

The Philippines, which has nearly 332,000 cases of COVID-19, has the most confirmed infections in Southeast Asia.

President Rodrigo Duterte imposed in mid-March one of the world's longest and strictest lockdowns to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus. Business operations and movement of people in and around capital Manila, a coronavirus hotspot, remain restricted.

($1 = 48.31 Philippine pesos)

