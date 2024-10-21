Convergenze SpA to Showcase at Next Gems Conference

Convergenze SpA Societa Benefit (IT:CVG) has released an update.

Convergenze SpA Societa Benefit, a leader in green telecommunications and energy, is set to showcase its innovations and future projects at the ‘Next Gems Conference 2024’ in Milan. The event offers the company an opportunity to engage with Italian and international investors, highlighting its business model and recent achievements. Convergenze continues to emphasize sustainability and innovation as core values, aligning with its Benefit Corporation status.

