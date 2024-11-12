News & Insights

Convergenze S.p.A. to Join Milan's Financial Gala

Convergenze SpA Societa Benefit (IT:CVG) has released an update.

Convergenze S.p.A. Società Benefit, a national leader in 100% green telecommunications and energy, is set to participate in the prestigious Financial Gala in Milan. This event offers a platform for Convergenze to showcase its innovative solutions and projects to the financial community, further solidifying its reputation in the market. The company’s participation reflects its commitment to sustainability and corporate social responsibility.

