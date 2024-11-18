Convergenze S.p.A. Increases Shareholding Aligned with Green Vision

Convergenze SpA Societa Benefit (IT:CVG) has released an update.

Convergenze S.p.A. Società Benefit, a national technology operator in telecommunications and green energy, has acquired 2,000 own shares, increasing its total to 119,500 shares, representing 1.594% of its share capital. This strategic move aligns with the company’s commitment to sustainability and innovation, leveraging its nationwide presence in electric vehicle networks and fiber optics. The purchase was executed via Integrae SIM S.p.A., following the shareholders’ approval for share buybacks.

