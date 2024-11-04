Convergenze S.p.A. Expands Treasury Share Holdings

Convergenze SpA Societa Benefit (IT:CVG) has released an update.

Convergenze S.p.A., an integrated technology company, has acquired 7,500 treasury shares, increasing its holdings to 111,000 shares, equating to 1.480% of its share capital. This move is part of a broader program approved by the company’s shareholders to manage its treasury shares. Convergenze continues to focus on its core areas of telecommunications and renewable energy, reinforcing its commitment to sustainability and innovation.

