News & Insights

Stocks

Convergenze S.p.A. Expands Treasury Share Holdings

November 04, 2024 — 04:49 am EST

Written by TipRanks Italy Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Convergenze SpA Societa Benefit (IT:CVG) has released an update.

Convergenze S.p.A., an integrated technology company, has acquired 7,500 treasury shares, increasing its holdings to 111,000 shares, equating to 1.480% of its share capital. This move is part of a broader program approved by the company’s shareholders to manage its treasury shares. Convergenze continues to focus on its core areas of telecommunications and renewable energy, reinforcing its commitment to sustainability and innovation.

For further insights into IT:CVG stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.