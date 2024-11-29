News & Insights

Stocks

Convenience Retail Asia Updates Share Registrar Details

November 29, 2024 — 03:39 am EST

Written by TipRanks HongKong Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Convenience Retail Asia Limited (HK:0831) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Convenience Retail Asia Limited has announced a change in its Hong Kong branch share registrar and transfer office to Tricor Investor Services Limited, effective from January 1, 2025. Shareholders should note the new location for share registration and collection of uncollected share certificates after December 31, 2024. This move is a significant operational update for investors holding shares in the company.

For further insights into HK:0831 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.