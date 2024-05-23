Convenience Retail Asia Shareholders Approve AGM Resolutions

Convenience Retail Asia Limited (HK:0831) has released an update.

Convenience Retail Asia Limited successfully held its Annual General Meeting on May 23, 2024, where all proposed resolutions were overwhelmingly approved by shareholders. Key resolutions included the adoption of financial statements, the declaration of a final dividend, and the re-election of directors, with a notable majority supporting the reappointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers as auditor. Additionally, shareholders voted in favor of granting the directors authority to issue and repurchase shares within specified limits.

