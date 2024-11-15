ConvaTec Sees Change in Black Creek Shareholding

ConvaTec (GB:CTEC) has released an update.

ConvaTec Group PLC has witnessed a change in shareholding as Black Creek Investment Management Inc., based in Toronto, Canada, reported a decrease in its voting rights to 4.83% from a previous 5.02%. This adjustment involves shares held by multiple funds and clients, allowing Black Creek to continue exercising voting rights on their behalf.

For further insights into GB:CTEC stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.