News & Insights

Stocks
CNVVF

ConvaTec Sees Change in Black Creek Shareholding

November 15, 2024 — 06:57 am EST

Written by TipRanks UK Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

ConvaTec (GB:CTEC) has released an update.

ConvaTec Group PLC has witnessed a change in shareholding as Black Creek Investment Management Inc., based in Toronto, Canada, reported a decrease in its voting rights to 4.83% from a previous 5.02%. This adjustment involves shares held by multiple funds and clients, allowing Black Creek to continue exercising voting rights on their behalf.

For further insights into GB:CTEC stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

CNVVF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.