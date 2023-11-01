ConvaTec Group Plc - ADR (CNVVY) Price Target Increased by 11.65% to 14.42

The average one-year price target for ConvaTec Group Plc - ADR (OTC:CNVVY) has been revised to 14.42 / share. This is an increase of 11.65% from the prior estimate of 12.92 dated March 27, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 10.33 to a high of 17.19 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 44.16% from the latest reported closing price of 10.00 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1 funds or institutions reporting positions in ConvaTec Group Plc - ADR. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CNVVY is 0.00%, a decrease of 74.73%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 78.06% to 3K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

PMDEX - PMC Diversified Equity Fund Advisor Class Shares holds 3K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13K shares, representing a decrease of 355.72%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CNVVY by 74.73% over the last quarter.

