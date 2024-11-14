ConvaTec Anticipates Growth Amid Medicare Coverage Setback

ConvaTec (GB:CTEC) has released an update.

ConvaTec faces a temporary setback as its InnovaMatrix® product is currently not covered by Medicare for treating diabetic foot ulcers and venous leg ulcers. Despite this, the company remains optimistic about future coverage and anticipates strong financial growth, with expected organic revenue growth and expanding operating margins in the coming years. ConvaTec continues to rely on its broad product portfolio and efficiency initiatives to drive performance.

For further insights into GB:CTEC stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.