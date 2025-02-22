CONTURA ENERGY Earnings Preview: Recent $CTRA Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

CONTURA ENERGY ($CTRA) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th after market close, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $1,432,252,675 and earnings of $0.44 per share.

CONTURA ENERGY Insider Trading Activity

CONTURA ENERGY insiders have traded $CTRA stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CTRA stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

KEVIN WILLIAM SMITH (SVP & Chief Technology Officer) sold 29,643 shares for an estimated $775,460

ADAM M VELA (SVP & General Counsel) sold 16,435 shares for an estimated $439,800

CONTURA ENERGY Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 436 institutional investors add shares of CONTURA ENERGY stock to their portfolio, and 463 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

