Controladora Vuela (VLRS) Reports Q3 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Controladora Vuela (VLRS) reported $784 million in revenue for the quarter ended September 2025, representing a year-over-year decline of 3.6%. EPS of $0.05 for the same period compares to $0.32 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $785.01 million, representing a surprise of -0.13%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +266.67%, with the consensus EPS estimate being -$0.03.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Available Seat Miles (ASMs) - Total : $9.07 billion versus $9.12 billion estimated by two analysts on average.

: $9.07 billion versus $9.12 billion estimated by two analysts on average. CASM ex fuel (cents) : 5.48 Cents versus the two-analyst average estimate of 5.51 Cents.

: 5.48 Cents versus the two-analyst average estimate of 5.51 Cents. Fuel gallons accrued : 83.88 Mgal versus 86.79 Mgal estimated by two analysts on average.

: 83.88 Mgal versus 86.79 Mgal estimated by two analysts on average. Revenue Passenger Miles (RPMs) - Total : $7.65 billion versus $7.79 billion estimated by two analysts on average.

: $7.65 billion versus $7.79 billion estimated by two analysts on average. Operating expenses per ASM (CASM) (cents) : 7.90 Cents compared to the 8.08 Cents average estimate based on two analysts.

: 7.90 Cents compared to the 8.08 Cents average estimate based on two analysts. Load factor - Total : 84.4% versus 85.5% estimated by two analysts on average.

: 84.4% versus 85.5% estimated by two analysts on average. Operating revenues- Passenger revenues- Fare: $342 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $347.8 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -15.1%.

Here is how Controladora Vuela performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Shares of Controladora Vuela have returned +1.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

