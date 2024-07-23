Controladora Vuela (VLRS) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended June 2024, Controladora Vuela (VLRS) reported revenue of $726 million, down 7.2% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.09, compared to $0.05 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $739.87 million, representing a surprise of -1.88%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +80.00%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.05.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Controladora Vuela performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Available Seat Miles (ASMs) - Total : $8.17 billion versus $8.05 billion estimated by two analysts on average.

: $8.17 billion versus $8.05 billion estimated by two analysts on average. Fuel Expense : $224 million compared to the $226.08 million average estimate based on two analysts.

: $224 million compared to the $226.08 million average estimate based on two analysts. Fuel gallons accrued : 77.93 Mgal versus 77.24 Mgal estimated by two analysts on average.

: 77.93 Mgal versus 77.24 Mgal estimated by two analysts on average. Revenue Passenger Miles(RPMs) - Total : $6.99 billion compared to the $6.86 billion average estimate based on two analysts.

: $6.99 billion compared to the $6.86 billion average estimate based on two analysts. Load factor - Total : 85.5% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 85.2%.

: 85.5% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 85.2%. Operating revenues- Passenger revenues- Fare: $349 million compared to the $357.61 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -11.9% year over year.

Shares of Controladora Vuela have returned -5.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.