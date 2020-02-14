Controladora Vuela (VLRS) Hits 52-Week High, Can the Run Continue?

Shares of Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion, S.A.B. de C.V. (VLRS) have been strong performers lately, with the stock up 19.9% over the past month. The stock hit a new 52-week high of $13.45 in the previous session. Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion, S.A.B. de C.V. has gained 27.7% since the start of the year compared to the 0.6% move for the Zacks Transportation sector and the -0.4% return for the Zacks Transportation - Airline industry.

What's Driving the Outperformance?

The stock has a great record of positive earnings surprises, as it hasn't missed our earnings consensus estimate in any of the last four quarters. In its last earnings report on October 25, 2019, Controladora Vuela reported EPS of $0.36 versus consensus estimate of $0.34.

For the current fiscal year, Controladora Vuela is expected to post earnings of $1.22 per share on $1.81 billion in revenues. Meanwhile, for the next fiscal year, the company is expected to earn $1.5 per share on $2 billion in revenues. This represents a year-over-year change of 8.48% and 10.84%, respectively.

Valuation Metrics

Controladora Vuela may be at a 52-week high right now, but what might the future hold for the stock? A key aspect of this question is taking a look at valuation metrics in order to determine if the company has run ahead of itself.

On this front, we can look at the Zacks Style Scores, as these give investors a variety of ways to comb through stocks (beyond looking at the Zacks Rank of a security). These styles are represented by grades running from A to F in the categories of Value, Growth, and Momentum, while there is a combined VGM Score as well. The idea behind the style scores is to help investors pick the most appropriate Zacks Rank stocks based on their individual investment style.

Controladora Vuela has a Value Score of C. The stock's Growth and Momentum Scores are A and C, respectively, giving the company a VGM Score of B.

In terms of its value breakdown, the stock currently trades at 11X current fiscal year EPS estimates. This isn't enough to put the company in the top echelon of all stocks we cover from a value perspective.

Zacks Rank

We also need to consider the stock's Zacks Rank, as this supersedes any trend on the style score front. Fortunately, Controladora Vuela currently has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) thanks to rising earnings estimates.

Since we recommend that investors select stocks carrying Zacks Rank of 1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy) and Style Scores of A or B, it looks as if Controladora Vuela fits the bill. Thus, it seems as though Controladora Vuela shares could have a bit more room to run in the near term.

How Does Controladora Vuela Stack Up to the Competition?

Shares of Controladora Vuela have been moving higher, and the company still appears to be a decent choice, but what about the rest of the industry? Some of its industry peers are also looking good, including Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes (GOL), Delta Air Lines (DAL), and Ryanair Holdings (RYAAY), all of which currently have a Zacks Rank of at least #2 and a VGM Score of at least B, making them well-rounded choices.

The Zacks Industry Rank is in the top 14% of all the industries we have in our universe, so it looks like there are some nice tailwinds for Controladora Vuela, even beyond its own solid fundamental situation.

