Is Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion, B. de C.V. (VLRS) Stock Undervalued Right Now?

While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies.

Looking at the history of these trends, perhaps none is more beloved than value investing. This strategy simply looks to identify companies that are being undervalued by the broader market. Value investors use tried-and-true metrics and fundamental analysis to find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

On top of the Zacks Rank, investors can also look at our innovative Style Scores system to find stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will want to focus on the "Value" category. Stocks with high Zacks Ranks and "A" grades for Value will be some of the highest-quality value stocks on the market today.

One stock to keep an eye on is Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion, B. de C.V. (VLRS). VLRS is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and an A for Value. The stock holds a P/E ratio of 10.39, while its industry has an average P/E of 18.52. Over the last 12 months, VLRS's Forward P/E has been as high as 6,243.17 and as low as -73,021.84, with a median of 10.44.

Investors should also recognize that VLRS has a P/B ratio of 2.56. Investors use the P/B ratio to look at a stock's market value versus its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This stock's P/B looks attractive against its industry's average P/B of 4.80. Over the past 12 months, VLRS's P/B has been as high as 6.43 and as low as 2.19, with a median of 3.51.

Value investors also love the P/S ratio, which is calculated by simply dividing a stock's price with the company's sales. This is a prefered metric because revenue can't really be manipulated, so sales are often a truer performance indicator. VLRS has a P/S ratio of 0.23. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 0.36.

Value investors will likely look at more than just these metrics, but the above data helps show that Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion, B. de C.V. Is likely undervalued currently. And when considering the strength of its earnings outlook, VLRS sticks out at as one of the market's strongest value stocks.

