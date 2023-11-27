Controladora Vuela Cia De Aviacion - ADR (VLRS) Price Target Increased by 13.05% to 7.92

The average one-year price target for Controladora Vuela Cia De Aviacion - ADR (NYSE:VLRS) has been revised to 7.92 / share. This is an increase of 13.05% from the prior estimate of 7.01 dated October 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 7.30 to a high of 8.95 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 10.78% from the latest reported closing price of 7.15 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 113 funds or institutions reporting positions in Controladora Vuela Cia De Aviacion - ADR. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 0.89% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to VLRS is 0.31%, a decrease of 45.96%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 6.18% to 47,021K shares. The put/call ratio of VLRS is 0.02, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Indigo Partners holds 16,938K shares representing 1.45% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Teewinot Capital Advisers, L.L.C. holds 4,153K shares representing 0.36% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,904K shares, representing a decrease of 42.16%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VLRS by 67.68% over the last quarter.

Capital Research Global Investors holds 3,018K shares representing 0.26% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co holds 2,852K shares representing 0.24% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,883K shares, representing a decrease of 1.08%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VLRS by 46.49% over the last quarter.

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 2,558K shares representing 0.22% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Controladora Vuela Cia De Aviacion Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Volaris, legally Concesionaria Vuela Compañía de Aviación S.A.P.I. de C.V., is a Mexican low-cost airline based in Santa Fe, Álvaro Obregón, Mexico City with its hubs in Guadalajara, Mexico City, and Tijuana, and focus cities in Cancún, León, and Monterrey.

