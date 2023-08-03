News & Insights

Controladora Vuela Cia De Aviacion - ADR (VLRS) Price Target Decreased by 11.82% to 12.81

August 03, 2023 — 01:29 pm EDT

The average one-year price target for Controladora Vuela Cia De Aviacion - ADR (NYSE:VLRS) has been revised to 12.81 / share. This is an decrease of 11.82% from the prior estimate of 14.52 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 11.73 to a high of 13.95 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 6.90% from the latest reported closing price of 11.98 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 106 funds or institutions reporting positions in Controladora Vuela Cia De Aviacion - ADR. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to VLRS is 0.63%, an increase of 82.19%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.95% to 52,046K shares. VLRS / Controladora Vuela Cia De Aviacion - ADR Put/Call Ratios The put/call ratio of VLRS is 0.03, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VLRS / Controladora Vuela Cia De Aviacion - ADR Shares Held by Institutions

Indigo Partners holds 16,938K shares representing 1.45% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Teewinot Capital Advisers, L.L.C. holds 6,004K shares representing 0.51% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,129K shares, representing a decrease of 2.08%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VLRS by 29.00% over the last quarter.

Permian Investment Partners holds 3,644K shares representing 0.31% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,829K shares, representing a decrease of 5.08%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VLRS by 32.28% over the last quarter.

Capital Research Global Investors holds 3,018K shares representing 0.26% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co holds 2,967K shares representing 0.25% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,285K shares, representing a decrease of 10.73%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VLRS by 19.35% over the last quarter.

Controladora Vuela Cia De Aviacion Background Information
(This description is provided by the company.)

Volaris, legally Concesionaria Vuela Compañía de Aviación S.A.P.I. de C.V., is a Mexican low-cost airline based in Santa Fe, Álvaro Obregón, Mexico City with its hubs in Guadalajara, Mexico City, and Tijuana, and focus cities in Cancún, León, and Monterrey.

