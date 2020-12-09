Control your destiny by preparing for Libor's demise, says Bank of England

LONDON, Dec 9 (Reuters) - The Bank of England told markets on Wednesday to "control their destiny" and get ready for the end of Libor interest rates in a year's time as regulators will be "watching closely" those who risk being left behind.

"To stand a chance of controlling your destiny, you need to know what your exposures are, and how you’re going to deal with them over the course of next year," BoE executive director for markets Andrew Hauser said in a speech. "Make and resource those plans now – we don't want anyone to be caught out. And the regulators will be watching closely."

(Reporting by Huw Jones)

