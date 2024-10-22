Control Bionics Ltd. Appoints New Director

Control Bionics Ltd. (AU:CBL) has released an update.

Control Bionics Ltd. has announced the appointment of Samuel Straface as a new director, effective from October 22, 2024. Currently, Straface does not hold any relevant interests in the company’s securities or related contracts. This move could indicate strategic leadership changes aimed at strengthening the company’s future direction.

