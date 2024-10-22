News & Insights

Stocks

Control Bionics Ltd. Appoints New Director

October 22, 2024 — 02:26 am EDT

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Control Bionics Ltd. (AU:CBL) has released an update.

Control Bionics Ltd. has announced the appointment of Samuel Straface as a new director, effective from October 22, 2024. Currently, Straface does not hold any relevant interests in the company’s securities or related contracts. This move could indicate strategic leadership changes aimed at strengthening the company’s future direction.

For further insights into AU:CBL stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.