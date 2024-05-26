Control Bionics Lists New Securities on ASX

Control Bionics Ltd. (AU:CBL) has released an update.

Control Bionics Limited has announced their application for the quotation of over 28 million new ordinary fully paid securities on the ASX, marked with the code CBL, effective from May 27, 2024. This move is expected to draw the attention of investors looking to diversify their portfolios with innovative market players.

