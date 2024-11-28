Control Bionics Director Alters Shareholding Position

Control Bionics Ltd. (AU:CBL) has released an update.
Control Bionics Ltd. recently announced a change in interest for director Damian Lismore, involving an on-market transaction of 55,000 ordinary shares. This adjustment, part of regular trading activity, reflects a slight shift in the director’s indirect holdings through Glenariff Superannuation Pty Ltd.
