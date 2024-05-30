News & Insights

Control Bionics CEO to Speak at UN AI Summit

May 30, 2024 — 08:29 pm EDT

Control Bionics Ltd. (AU:CBL) has released an update.

Control Bionics Ltd.’s CEO, Jeremy Steele, is set to address global leaders at the United Nations AI for Good Summit in Geneva, highlighting the company’s advancements in AI for assistive technology. The presentation will include live demonstrations of the NeuroStrip®, a new wearable EMG device aimed at improving quality of life for individuals with communication challenges. The company is also focusing on expanding its European market presence by engaging with suppliers and potential distributors.

