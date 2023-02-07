Contrarius Investment Management Increases Position in Sinclair Broadcast Group (SBGI)

Fintel reports that Contrarius Investment Management has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 4.34MM shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc (SBGI). This represents 9.5% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 3, 2022 they reported 4.16MM shares and 8.00% of the company, an increase in shares of 4.44% and an increase in total ownership of 1.50% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 29.39% Upside

As of February 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Sinclair Broadcast Group is $27.03. The forecasts range from a low of $14.14 to a high of $52.50. The average price target represents an increase of 29.39% from its latest reported closing price of $20.89.

The projected annual revenue for Sinclair Broadcast Group is $3,340MM, a decrease of 24.84%. The projected annual EPS is $0.77, a decrease of 97.78%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 404 funds or institutions reporting positions in Sinclair Broadcast Group. This is a decrease of 5 owner(s) or 1.22%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:SBGI is 0.1211%, an increase of 0.0794%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.31% to 41,321K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al holds 2,596,616 shares representing 3.72% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,535,830 shares, representing an increase of 2.34%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SBGI by 2.48% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,245,554 shares representing 1.78% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,245,164 shares, representing an increase of 0.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SBGI by 7.54% over the last quarter.

Capital Management holds 1,054,874 shares representing 1.51% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 831,984 shares, representing an increase of 21.13%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SBGI by 5.32% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,053,134 shares representing 1.51% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,066,179 shares, representing a decrease of 1.24%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SBGI by 8.66% over the last quarter.

Gabelli Funds holds 1,026,000 shares representing 1.47% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 997,300 shares, representing an increase of 2.80%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SBGI by 2.05% over the last quarter.

Sinclair Broadcast Group Background Information

Sinclair Broadcast Group Background Information

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. is a diversified media company and leading provider of local sports and news. The Company owns and/or operates 23 RSN brands; owns, operates and/or provides services to 190 television stations in 88 markets; is a leading local news provider in the country; owns multiple national networks; and has TV stations affiliated with all the major broadcast networks. Sinclair’s content is delivered via multiple-platforms, including over-the-air, multi-channel video program distributors, and digital platforms. Sinclair, either directly or through its venture subsidiaries, makes equity investments in strategic companies.

