Contrarius Investment Management Cuts Stake in Scripps (SSP)

Fintel reports that Contrarius Investment Management has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 0.21MM shares of Scripps Company (SSP). This represents 0.3% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 3, 2022 they reported 3.60MM shares and 5.10% of the company, a decrease in shares of 94.19% and a decrease in total ownership of 4.80% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 3.10% Upside

As of February 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Scripps is $15.30. The forecasts range from a low of $11.11 to a high of $24.15. The average price target represents an increase of 3.10% from its latest reported closing price of $14.84.

The projected annual revenue for Scripps is $2,398MM, an increase of 0.14%. The projected annual EPS is $0.59, a decrease of 55.13%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 413 funds or institutions reporting positions in Scripps. This is a decrease of 22 owner(s) or 5.06%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:SSP is 0.1179%, a decrease of 1.6489%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.71% to 69,619K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Victory Capital Management holds 6,940,276 shares representing 8.31% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,420,571 shares, representing an increase of 21.90%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SSP by 18.53% over the last quarter.

SSGSX - Victory Sycamore Small Company Opportunity Fund holds 5,145,000 shares representing 6.16% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,948,000 shares, representing an increase of 23.27%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SSP by 22.54% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 4,241,209 shares representing 5.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,034,719 shares, representing an increase of 4.87%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SSP by 3.58% over the last quarter.

Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al holds 3,621,798 shares representing 4.34% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,674,133 shares, representing a decrease of 1.45%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SSP by 4.32% over the last quarter.

EQ ADVISORS TRUST - 1290 VT GAMCO Small Company Value Portfolio Class IA holds 2,070,000 shares representing 2.48% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,076,000 shares, representing a decrease of 0.29%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SSP by 4.70% over the last quarter.

Scripps Declares $0.05 Dividend

Scripps said on November 4, 2020 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.05 per share ($0.20 annualized). Shareholders of record as of December 14, 2020 received the payment on December 24, 2020. Previously, the company paid $0.05 per share.

At the current share price of $14.84 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.35%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.49%, the lowest has been 0.83%, and the highest has been 2.97%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.45 (n=155).

The current dividend yield is 0.32 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.00. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -1.00%.

E.W. Scripps Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

The E.W. Scripps Company is a diversified media company focused on creating a better-informed world. As the nation's fourth-largest local TV broadcaster, Scripps serves communities with quality, objective local journalism and operates a portfolio of 61 stations in 41 markets. The Scripps Networks reach nearly every American through the national news outlets Court TV and Newsy and popular entertainment brands ION, Bounce, Grit, Laff and Court TV Mystery.

