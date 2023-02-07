Contrarius Investment Management Cuts Stake in AMC Networks (AMCX)

Fintel reports that Contrarius Investment Management has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 0.06MM shares of AMC Networks Inc (AMCX). This represents 0.2% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 3, 2022 they reported 1.68MM shares and 5.50% of the company, a decrease in shares of 96.69% and a decrease in total ownership of 5.30% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 11.38% Upside

As of February 7, 2023, the average one-year price target for AMC Networks is $20.53. The forecasts range from a low of $10.10 to a high of $31.50. The average price target represents an increase of 11.38% from its latest reported closing price of $18.43.

The projected annual revenue for AMC Networks is $3,139MM, an increase of 6.92%. The projected annual EPS is $6.92, an increase of 2.71%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 478 funds or institutions reporting positions in AMC Networks. This is a decrease of 48 owner(s) or 9.13%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:AMCX is 0.0936%, a decrease of 5.7347%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.50% to 31,911K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Clearbridge Investments holds 2,466,096 shares representing 5.74% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,388,010 shares, representing a decrease of 37.38%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AMCX by 45.10% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 2,045,664 shares representing 4.76% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,085,535 shares, representing a decrease of 1.95%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AMCX by 30.60% over the last quarter.

Lsv Asset Management holds 1,654,117 shares representing 3.85% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,717,807 shares, representing a decrease of 3.85%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AMCX by 27.06% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 948,093 shares representing 2.21% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 197,657 shares, representing an increase of 79.15%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AMCX by 67.11% over the last quarter.

SHRAX - ClearBridge Aggressive Growth Fund holds 917,234 shares representing 2.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,079,734 shares, representing a decrease of 17.72%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AMCX by 35.93% over the last quarter.

AMC Networks Background Information

AMC Networks is a global entertainment company known for its popular and critically-acclaimed content. Its portfolio of brands includes AMC, BBC AMERICA (operated through a joint venture with BBC Studios), IFC, SundanceTV, WE tv, IFC Films, and a number of fast-growing streaming services, including the AMC+ premium streaming bundle, Acorn TV, Shudder, Sundance Now and ALLBLK (formerly branded 'UMC'). AMC Studios, the Company's in-house studio, production and distribution operation, is behind award-winning owned series and franchises, including The Walking Dead, the highest-rated series in cable history. The Company also operates AMC Networks International, its international programming business, and Levity Entertainment Group, its production services and comedy venues business.

