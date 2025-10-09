Contrarian Play: Buy These 3 Quantum Artificial Intelligence (AI) Stocks Before Wall Street Realizes Its Mistake

Key Points

Google Quantum AI parent Alphabet should benefit from a huge AI tailwind.

IonQ's technology and acquisitions could make it a massive long-term winner.

Rigetti Computing ranks among the top-performing quantum AI stocks this year.

10 stocks we like better than IonQ ›

Wall Street analysts get paid big bucks to thoroughly research the stocks they cover. They pore over financial statements, study industry trends, and interview corporate executives to project how stocks might perform. After all that effort, though, they can sometimes still get it wrong.

I suspect this might be the case with three quantum artificial intelligence (AI) stocks. Buying these stocks before Wall Street realizes its mistake could be a great contrarian play.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Continue »

1. Alphabet

Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) ranks as the world's largest communication services stock based on market cap. It's the fourth-largest stock across all sectors. The company is best known for its Google search engine, YouTube, Android operating system, and other components of the Google ecosystem. However, it's also a leader in quantum computing, with its Google Quantum AI unit focused on building large-scale quantum computers by the end of the decade that can be used in AI and other applications.

This stock has been sizzling hot since the overall market sell-off in early April that resulted from the Trump administration's tariff moves. However, many analysts expect the momentum to wane. The consensus 12-month price target for Alphabet is below the current share price.

Interestingly, though, 54 of the 65 analysts surveyed by S&P Global in October rated Alphabet stock as a buy or better. I think those ratings are more indicative of the stock's potential than the pessimistic price target.

To be sure, Google Quantum AI is unlikely to significantly impact Alphabet's stock performance over the next 12 months. On the other hand, AI that doesn't rely on quantum computers probably will. I look for a huge AI tailwind to continue driving higher revenue for Google Cloud.

2. IonQ

While quantum computing and quantum AI are mere drops in the bucket for Alphabet, these arenas are everything for IonQ (NYSE: IONQ). The company has achieved several key quantum computing milestones, including improving classification accuracy in large language models (LLMs) using quantum fine-tuning earlier this year.

After a stocky start to 2025, IonQ stock went on a tear beginning in March. The stock has especially skyrocketed over the last month. But analysts seem to think IonQ's sizzle will soon fizzle. The consensus 12-month price target is a double-digit percentage below the current share price.

You might think Wall Street's recommendations would be decidedly bearish for IonQ. However, that isn't the case. Of the eight analysts surveyed by S&P Global this month who cover the stock, six rate it as a buy or a strong buy. The two outliers recommend holding IonQ.

I can understand why some might be concerned about this stock. IonQ isn't profitable yet. Its shares trade at a nosebleed trailing-12-month price-to-sales ratio of 303. But I like the company's technology and its smart acquisitions, especially the addition of Oxford Ionics. This stock could be a massive winner over the long run.

3. Rigetti Computing

Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ: RGTI) captured investors' attention with its July 2025 announcement that it had cut its two-qubit gate error rate by half. This set the stage for the company to release its Cepheus 1-36Q, the largest multichip quantum computer, for general availability only a few weeks later.

Largely as a result of these developments, Rigetti has been one of the best-performing quantum computing stocks this year. Wall Street doesn't anticipate the good times will keep rolling. The average 12-month price target for the stock is almost 50% below Rigetti's current share price.

Granted, only three analysts surveyed by S&P Global cover Rigetti. But all of them recommend buying the stock despite having price targets lower than the current share price. Importantly, two of the analysts haven't updated their views on Rigetti since August.

Rigetti is in the same boat as IonQ -- unprofitable with an absurdly high price-to-sales multiple. However, the company also stands to benefit as it makes further quantum computing and quantum AI advances.

Should you invest $1,000 in IonQ right now?

Before you buy stock in IonQ, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and IonQ wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $642,328!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,134,270!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,064% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 191% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of October 7, 2025

Keith Speights has positions in Alphabet. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alphabet and S&P Global. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.