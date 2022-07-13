ContraFect Stock Tanks 75% After Experts Recommend To Stop DISRUPT Trial

(RTTNews) - Shares of ContraFect Corporation (CFRX) plunged over 75% on Wednesday extended session after the biotechnology company announced that an independent board has recommended the company to stop one of its trial.

ContraFect said the Data Safety Monitoring Board (DSMB) of the DISRUPT (Direct Lysis of Staph aureus Resistant Pathogen Trial) study has completed a pre-specified, interim futility analysis. The DSMB recommended that the trial be stopped because the conditional power of the study was below the pre-specified threshold for futility.

The recommendation was based on an analysis of the clinical response rate at day 14 (the primary efficacy endpoint of the study) in 84 patients, or approximately 60% of the total planned methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus (MRSA) population with bacteremia, including right-sided endocarditis.

"This disappointing news reflects the long history of difficulties in treating life-threatening infections like MRSA bacteremia in patients with heterogeneous co-morbidities, and who are in need of immediate life-saving treatments. We are sincerely grateful to all the patients, their families and the investigators who participated in the trial," stated Roger J. Pomerantz, M.D., ContraFect's President, Chief Executive Officer, and Chairman.

CFRX closed Wednesday's trading at $2.8450, up $0.0550 or 1.97%, on the Nasdaq. The stock, however, slipped $2.1890 or 76.9420%, in the after-hours trading.

