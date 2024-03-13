News & Insights

Contracts awarded for 3.25 mln barrels of oil for SPR, US Energy Dept says

March 13, 2024 — 03:08 pm EDT

WASHINGTON, March 13 (Reuters) - Contracts have been awarded for the acquisition of 3.25 million barrels of oil for the Strategic Petroleum Reserve, the U.S. Energy Department said on Wednesday.

ExxonMobil has a contract for 1.05 million barrels, Macquarie Commodities Trading for 1.2 million barrels and Sunoco for 1 million barrels, the department said.

