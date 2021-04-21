KIE

Contractor Kier Group plans to raise money to reduce debt

Contributor
Indranil Sarkar Reuters
Published

British contractor Kier Group said on Wednesday it plans to raise 190-240 million pounds by offering new shares in the coming weeks, as it looks to cut its net debt and invest in its business to meet near-term targets.

The company set out the proposal as it reported a pretax profit of 9 million pounds ($12.54 million) for six months ended Dec. 31, 2020, compared with a loss of 41.2 million pounds a year earlier.

($1 = 0.7176 pounds)

