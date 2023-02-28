Contractor electrocuted at Marathon Texas refinery - sources

Feb 28 (Reuters) - A contractor died on Tuesday after being electrocuted while working on an overhaul at Marathon Petroleum Corp's MPC.N Galveston Bay Refinery in Texas City, Texas, two sources familiar with the matter said.

A company spokesperson was not immediately available on Tuesday night.

The contractor was working on a resid hydrotreater at the refinery when he came in contact with a live electrical line, the sources said.

Marathon is performing overhauls on several units at the refinery, including the hydrotreater. The overhauls began in late January and are expected to finish in late March.

(Reporting by Erwin Seba; Editing by Edmund Klamann)

