Contract workers striking at S.Korea's Daewoo shipyard reach agreement -Yonhap

Contributor
Joyce Lee Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/YONHAP NEWS AGENCY

Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering has reached an agreement with striking contract workers, Yonhap news agency reported on Friday, in a dispute which the shipbuilder said had cost it more than $400 million by mid-July.

SEOUL, July 22 (Reuters) - Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering 042660.KShas reached an agreement with striking contract workers, Yonhap news agency reported on Friday, in a dispute which the shipbuilder said had cost it more than $400 million by mid-July.

About 100 sub-contractors launched the strike last month, occupying the shipyard's main dock to demand a pay rise of 30% amid increased orders for container ships and LNG carriers.

(Reporting by Joyce Lee; editing by Jason Neely)

((joyce.lee@tr.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters