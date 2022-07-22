Contract workers striking at S.Korea's Daewoo shipyard reach agreement -Yonhap

SEOUL, July 22 (Reuters) - Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering 042660.KShas reached an agreement with striking contract workers, Yonhap news agency reported on Friday, in a dispute which the shipbuilder said had cost it more than $400 million by mid-July.

About 100 sub-contractors launched the strike last month, occupying the shipyard's main dock to demand a pay rise of 30% amid increased orders for container ships and LNG carriers.

(Reporting by Joyce Lee; editing by Jason Neely)

((joyce.lee@tr.com;))

