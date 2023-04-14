Contract drug manufacturer Catalent warns of hit to fourth-quarter results

April 14 (Reuters) - Contract drug manufacturer Catalent Inc CTLT.N on Friday warned that its fiscal fourth-quarter results would be hit by lower productivity at three of its manufacturing facilities.

The company's shares fell 20% in premarket trading.

(Reporting by Manas Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

((Manas.Mishra@thomsonreuters.com; www.twitter.com/Manaswrites15;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.