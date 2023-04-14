US Markets
CTLT

Contract drug manufacturer Catalent warns of hit from costs, low production

Credit: REUTERS/Yara Nardi

April 14, 2023 — 07:50 am EDT

Written by Manas Mishra for Reuters ->

Adds details on facilities, CFO change

April 14 (Reuters) - Contract drug manufacturer Catalent Inc CTLT.N on Friday warned that its fiscal fourth-quarter results would be hit by lower productivity and higher costs at three of its manufacturing facilities.

The company also said its Chief Financial Officer Thomas Castellano had left Catalent and named company insider Ricky Hopson as his replacement.

Catalent's shares were down 15% at $53.80 in premarket trading.

The company said it experienced "productivity issues" at its gene therapy manufacturing site in Harmans, Maryland, and faced similar issues at its drug product and drug substance manufacturing facilities in Bloomington, Indiana and Brussels, Belgium.

Catalent said it had taken a number of measures at the facilities, including management and operational changes, to address the issues.

(Reporting by Manas Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

((Manas.Mishra@thomsonreuters.com; www.twitter.com/Manaswrites15))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

CTLT

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.