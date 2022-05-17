US Markets
ContourGlobal shares jump 33% after KKR's $2.2bln offer

LONDON, May 17 (Reuters) - Shares in London-listed ContourGlobal GLO.L leapt by a third on Tuesday after U.S. private company KKR KKR.N agreed to buy the power generation company for 1.75 billion pounds ($2.16 billion) in a bid to expand its renewable energy portfolio.

KKR will pay 263.6 pence for each share of ContourGlobal, according to the deal announced on Tuesday. That represents a 36% premium to the company's closing price on Monday.

Tuesday's 33% jump in early European trading took the shares to their highest level since August 2018.

